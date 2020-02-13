Blac Chyna Gets Ready To Celebrate Valentine’s Day Amid Contentious Court Battle

Blac Chyna posed for the camera in her latest Instagram upload, rocking a red satin dress just in time for Valentine’s Day. While her custody battle for daughter Dream, 3, rages on simultaneously, fans can find Chyna on Instagram in her most recent Fashion Nova outfit.

The 31-year-old model smiled slightly for the camera in the new image. She wore the the ruby-colored sleeveless garment well, as it clung tightly to her every curve. The dress featured a cutout deep-V plunge at the neckline, which showed off just a hint of Chyna’s cleavage. The skintight frock also accentuated her hourglass shape and her extremely toned arms, particularly as Chyna reached across her chest to tug at her hair. The red fabric came down only to the top of her thighs, barely covering her derriere.

The brightly-colored dress also matched her hand tattoo, which was an intricate design drawn in red. The reality star also paired her makeup with the outfit, wearing a scarlet shadow on her eyes.

The crimson shadow was the focal point of the makeup palette, as it reached all the way up to her brow bone and below her bottom lashes. Her skin glowed in the sunlight, which made her cheekbones pop. A frosty-colored highlighter lined her cheek. She wore a mocha-colored gloss on her lips.

Chyna’s 16.7 million followers shared their love for the look in the comment section.

One fan answered the question in her caption, revealing that they have one condition in gearing up for the day of love.

“If you my Valentine I’m ready,” the commenter noted.

Another devotee shared their obsession with the dress.

“THIS look is everythang,” one fan wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji for good measure.

Meanwhile, Chyna’s court battle with ex Rob Kardashian continues. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chyna admitted to wrapping a phone charger cord around his neck during an argument — but allegedly not in an effort to strangle him, as he claims. In fact, she reportedly claimed that the move was done in a joking manner.

Rob is currently seeking full custody of daughter Dream. In the lawsuit, he alleged that Chyna snorts cocaine, drinks often, and gets violent in the house. He claimed that her parenting style is affecting their daughter, who allegedly uses curse words and comes home to Rob’s house looking unclean. The 3-year-old is even “naked twerking” after watching her mother do so, he alleged. Chyna contested the claims.

Chyna also has one son, 7-year-old King Cairo, with Tyga.