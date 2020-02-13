Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Relationship With Mother Barbara Evans: ‘We’re Getting Along’

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, have had a tumultuous relationship that played out on the hit MTV reality show over the past decade. While they may not have always gotten along in the past, Jenelle recently opened up to Pop Culture and revealed that the she and her mom are on better terms these days.

“We’re good actually. We talk like every day and we’re getting along,” the mom-of-three revealed.

Last year, Jenelle moved from her home in North Carolina to Nashville, Tennessee. Her mom still resides in North Carolina and, according to Jenelle, while she traveled recently, her mom watched the children. Along with Jenelle’s 10-year-old son who resides with Barbara, Jenelle also has a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

Of course, while the mother and daughter may be getting along better these days, Jenelle revealed that their relationship isn’t perfect.

She admitted that there are some days that are “bad” before adding, “but every typical mother-daughter relationship is like that.”

It is great that Barbara is able to spend some time with her grandchildren, especially now that they don’t live as close to her. While the move may make it harder to visit as often, Jenelle explained that the relocation from North Carolina to Tennessee has been “positive” for her kids.

“They’re doing good and they really love the area that we moved to and Kaiser, he loves his new school, so that’s a big plus,” she said.

She explained that there are differences between her new home in Tennessee and where she is from in North Carolina.

“I think here in Tennessee, you have more opportunities, and I think in North Carolina, where I live, it’s a very laid back beach town, college town, so I think for what I’m looking for, there’s more stuff to do here,” Jenelle explained.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans last year and that meant that her mother, who also appeared on the show, was also out of a spot on Teen Mom 2. However, fans have been wondering if perhaps Jenelle and her mother could potentially come back to the show. While there is no clear indication that is happening, Jenelle did open up in another interview and teased that things could change “in a minute.”

For now Jenelle has been sharing her life on social media and through YouTube videos that she posts. However, Barbara Evans hasn’t appeared in any of her videos just yet.