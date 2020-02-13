Hannah Palmer Sizzles In Topless Seaside Snapshot: ‘Beach Baby’

Hannah rocked nothing but a pair of tiny white bikini bottoms for her photo shoot.

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer posed topless on the beach for a revealing photo shoot. It’s not uncommon for the stunning model to share sizzling bikini photos with her devoted fans, but this time she only rocked half of a tiny two-piece.

On Thursday, Hannah took to Instagram to share the steamy snapshot with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. She was pictured rocking a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms with a thong back. The garment had thin string ties that were pulled up high on the sides. The strings made a perfect arch over Hannah’s curvy hips. The back of her bottoms consisted of a small triangle of fabric that left very little to the imagination.

While Hannah wasn’t wearing a top, she was carefully positioning her arms to ensure that she didn’t violate Instagram’s nudity standards. She was photographed from the side, and she was posing crouched down on her knees in deep sand. The self-described “beach baby” had both arms stretched out in front of her, and she was grasping the sides of a yellow surfboard. The prop was standing upright with one of its tips buried in the sand. Hannah was using her slender arms to cover up the top portion of her voluptuous chest. However, she was still flashing a significant amount of her right breast.

Hannah had her back arched. Her side pose showcased her tiny waist, flat abs, and peachy posterior.

The model was wearing her long, golden hair pushed over to one side and styled in thick, beachy waves. Her soft and natural beauty look included a light application of mascara and a berry lip.

Hannah had a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted and her eyes partially closed. The sandy seashore and the deep blue ocean beyond were visible in the background of her photo.

Hannah’s picture proved to be a big hit with her fans. Over the span of an hour, it racked up over 30,000 likes. Her Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to share their rave reviews of her photo.

“Every pic u post im like ‘okay she can’t get any hotter than this’ and then u post another pic AND IM SPEECHLESS,” read one response to her post.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet,” another fan gushed.

“I thought sports illustrated posted this,” a third commenter remarked.

In response to this comment, Hannah indicated that she would love to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“I wish,” the model replied.

According to Hannah’s geotag, her photo was snapped in Hawaii. She’s shared a few gorgeous pictures from her island getaway on her Instagram page, much to her followers’ delight. In one of these snapshots, she was pictured rocking a colorful bikini and posing on a rope swing.