‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Says She ‘Always’ Embraces New Cast Members, Despite Dayna Kathan Feud

Scheana Marie and Dayna Kathan have been at odds for weeks.

Scheana Marie may be in an episodes-long feud with Dayna Kathan on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules but according to her, she always embraces the new people on the show.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine at Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island red carpet event, the longtime reality star said that despite the ongoing drama between her and Dayna, which was reportedly settled during Tuesday night’s episode, she actually loves each and every one of the five new additions to the Bravo reality series.

“As a cast member, I love having new people to film with and despite what you see with Dayna [Kathan] — which again, changes after tonight — I always embrace having new people on the show because I have fun with them,” Scheana said, according to a report on February 13. “It just brings a new flavor to the show and it gets a little stale at times.”

Prior to the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Bravo brought five new cast members to the show, including Dayna, Max Boyens, Danica Dow, Charli Burnett, and Brett Caprioni. Right away, Scheana took issue with Dayna while seemingly getting on good terms with the rest of the group. Then, after it was revealed that Dayna was hooking up with Max, who Scheana dated for a month in 2019, many suspected that jealous was at the root of Scheana’s issues with her.

As her interview continued, Scheana said that she understands why some viewers have taken an issue with the new additions.

“For the audience, I think that it was maybe too many people too soon,” she explained. “And they kind of pushed new storylines on the audience that they weren’t ready for.”

While some have been hesitant to get on board with the newbies, Scheana had a lot of fun filming with them last year.

During Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, as reported by The Inquisitr, Scheana was confronted by Lisa Vanderpump, who suspected she was mistreating Dayna at SUR Restaurant because she didn’t like that Dayna was involved with Max. In turn, Scheana shot down the idea, insisting that she was not at all jealous of Dayna and claiming she simply didn’t vibe with her from the get-go.

Then, later on in the episode, Scheana attempted to explain her issues to Dayna directly and ultimately, the women appeared to be on good terms with one another after their chat.