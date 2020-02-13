‘Outlander’ Season 5: Scotland Is Offering Free Plots Of Land To Married Couples Named Claire And Jamie

Do you cosplay your favorite 'Outlander' characters? Why not take it one step further and grab a free Scottish plot of land?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 5 of Outlander will open with the wedding between Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin). Now, according to The A.V. Club, it might be the time for fans to start planning their replica wedding dress and heading to Fraser’s Ridge for a truly authentic fan experience since Scotland is currently offering up free plots of land.

As with any free offer, there are some catches.

For starters, you must be legally married. In addition, the married couples need to be named Claire and Jamie in honor of Claire Randall Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the main characters in Outlander.

However, if you are lucky enough to be able to lay claim to both of these requirements, there is reportedly free land on offer in Scotland. Small plots are available on the grounds of Scotland’s Glencoe Castle and are being offered up by a Scottish land preservation company. If that wasn’t enough, qualifying Claires and Jaimes are also able to receive their own official titles via Highland Titles. This means that not only can participants live out their Outlander roleplaying fantasy but you can legitimately be referred to as either Lord or Lady of Glencoe.

Starz

Already, Highland Titles has sold over 200,000 plots to those who are not lucky enough to be named Claire or Jamie. The company aims to raise much-needed funds that will go towards purchasing other areas of Scottish wilderness and prevent developers from building on these locations.

For those that qualify, a certified copy of the marriage certificate bearing the married names of Claire and Jaime will need to be sent to clairejamiehighland@gmail.com on February 16, which is also the date that Season 5 of Outlander premieres on Starz. As The A.V. Club points out, this promotion does not appear to be affiliated whatsoever with Starz or those involved with the TV series and is being offered independently via Highland Titles in Scotland. It is also unclear just how many free plots of land are on offer during the promotion so those that qualify will likely have to get in fast if they want to snap up their very own little piece of Scotland.

Season 5 of Outlander will premiere on Starz on February 16 at 8 p.m. EST. A sixth season has already been confirmed by the network.