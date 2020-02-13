Scheana Marie Explains Why Her New House In Palm Springs Hasn’t Been Seen On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Marie bought a vacation home in 2019.

Why hasn’t Scheana Marie‘s new home in Palm Springs been featured on Vanderpump Rules?

As fans continue to see the homes of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, many have been left wondering why Scheana’s new place has seemingly gotten left on the cutting room floor. However, according to Scheana, there’s a very good reason that her new place hasn’t been featured on the show.

After a fan on Twitter sent out a message about the new season of the show in which she asked why Scheana’s home hadn’t yet been seen and alleged that Scheana was actually the first cast member to purchase a home, Scheana responded by confirming she was actually the second cast member to buy a home before explaining why the home has yet to make its Bravo debut.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t [Scheana] buy a house first? Why aren’t they showing HER new place on [Vanderpump Rules??” the fan asked, along with a thinking emoji.

“Tom and Ariana were first. I believe I closed escrow second. Not that it matters,” Scheana replied.

As fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules, Tom and Ariana moved to The Valley before filming began on Season 8 and in the months that followed, nearly all of their co-stars followed them to the area and purchased homes nearby that, as Stassi Schroeder pointed out, look extremely similar to one another.

As Scheana’s tweet continued, the longtime reality star revealed that she hadn’t yet filmed at her Palm Springs home because she doesn’t live there full-time before hinting that her home owners association wouldn’t approve of her filming if she made the request.

“I don’t live in my house. It’s a vaca house in Palm Springs with a strict HOA. But thank you!!!” she explained.

Scheana is currently living in her Marina Del Ray rental apartment, which was first seen on the show’s seventh season.

While Scheana hasn’t yet been seen in her new home, she has been spending a lot of time there with her new boyfriend, Brock Davies, who she went public with in November of last year. As The Inquisitr reported, Scheana told The Daily Dish podcast earlier this month that she tries to get to her vacation property every weekend and when she does, Brock meets drives up to meet her from his home in San Diego.

“I try and be there every week,” Scheana revealed, via YouTube.