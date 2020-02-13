Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Red Lingerie

The model looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

On Thursday, Australian model Abby Dowse drove fans wild by sharing a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The photo shows the stunner standing in a white-walled room with potted plants in the background. The 30-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer red bra and pair of matching, high-cut underwear from the clothing company, Lounge Underwear. The revealing lingerie left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. Abby also sported a long white lace robe. The personal trainer appears to be a fan of jewelry as she piled on the accessories, wearing layered necklaces, numerous bracelets, and silver rings.

For the picture, she struck a seductive pose by arching her back and spreading her legs. The beauty tugged on her underwear, as she lowered her gaze and parted her full lips.

The blond bombshell wore her curly hair in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, which featured shimmering highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also manicured and painted a coral color.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers to have a “Happy Valentine’s Day.” She also proceeded to provide additional promotion for Lounge Underwear by tagging the company.

Fans took the time to compliment the Sydney native in the comments section. While some commenters simply used a series of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look absolutely amazing as always my love,” wrote one fan.

“Wow!! You look great in red!! Have a great Valentine’s Day!!” added another follower.

“Amazing body… one word… PERFECT,” said a different devotee.

“You are very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The suggestive photo seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Abby has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post rather racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black figure-hugging mesh bodysuit with rhinestone detailing. That tantalizing post has been liked over 32,000 times since it was shared.