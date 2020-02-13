‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return Could See An Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’-Style Battle

With a massive walker herd, the Whisperer War could end up being an epic battle when 'The Walking Dead' returns.

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead could expect to see an epic Game of Thrones-style battle when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns later this month, according to Insider.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the second half of Season 10 will open with a large group of characters trapped in a cave, surrounded by a massive horde of walkers that have been collected by the Whisperers. This horde has been used as a threat against the communities to keep them in line regarding Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) rules. However, the series showrunner, Angela Kang recently promised an ‘epic’ battle between the living and the dead in the second half of Season 10

“It’s epic, it’s really big,” Kang Told Insider when asked about the Whisperer War and Alpha’s massive herd of walkers.

“I think it’s been really exciting for us. It’s very difficult to pull off. But I think when you promise a war with the mega horde, that’s filled with humans, you kind of got to deliver on something that feels really cool and big.”

Eliza Morse / AMC

When asked as to whether there could be a battle to rival those seen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Kang didn’t comment. However, she did promise that there would be plenty of action in the second half of this season and that the Whisperer War would be the focus of this action.

While an epic Game of Thrones type of battle sounds awesome, there is a possibility that the showrunner is talking about the much-maligned Battle of Winterfell and not one of the more classic battle scenes in HBO’s epic fantasy series. As Forbes points out, the first episode of the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead deals with the main group escaping from the cave where Alpha’s walker herd is surrounding them. This escape occurs mostly in the dark and there is the possibility that Kang is talking about this scene as being the battle between the humans and the walkers.

However, judging by what Kang has said recently, this massive battle will likely come later in the season so viewers will just have to wait a little longer and tune into the Season 10 return in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.