UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Black Bustier & Stockings: ‘Take My Lips, I Want To Lose Them’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer gave her Instagram fans a thrill with her latest post this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s Valentine’s Day holiday.

In the romantically lit photographer, Brittney sat on a dark pink velvet tufted couch with heavy wooden frame accents, which she called The Kissing Bench. She posed with her legs to one side, slightly spread apart with both knees bent. The model wore a sheer lace black bustier that crossed at her neck and wrapped around, leaving a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage bare. She wore matching lace panties, and the bustier featured garter clips that attached to the top of sheer, black thigh-high stockings.

The UFC octagon girl wore her long hair in a half ponytail with several soft curls falling over her shoulders and across one eye. She played with a piece of her hair, showing off a white manicure. Dramatic eyeliner and mascara made Brittney’s eyes pop while strategic highlighter and blusher set off her features. Plus, she wore a deep pink lipstick on her full lips, which she held partially open as she gazed softly into the distance out a window. The artistic portrait also featured a mirrored ghost image over one of Brittney’s shoulders.

In her caption, the model hashtagged the word “Valentine” presumably because she intended the sensual photo to mark the upcoming holiday. She also made mention of losing her lips, and her followers on the popular social media platform responded to the post positively. More than 11,500 Instagram users expressed their delight by hitting the “like” button. Plus, at least 225 people also took the time to leave Brittney a positive message in the reply section, with many declaring the look pure fire, as evidenced by the abundance of flame emoji peppered throughout.

“The perfect decision for someone who believes in wishing,” wrote a fan who also included a smile and heart emoji.

“Happy Valentines Day to you, Pretty Lady,” gushed a second follower, who included roses and hearts in the spirit of the holiday.

“As an artist, I couldn’t see that happening. It’s a way that helps express yourself. You’ll always be amazing. I love your work,” a third fan of Palmer’s artwork wrote, including several flame emoji.

“Love the look of this. The ghosted image to your right is dope!” replied a fourth follower who included a thumbs up and heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Brittney bared her backside in a sexy swimsuit while on vacation earlier this year, and her fans loved the look.