Hope Hicks Is Returning To The White House As Donald Trump Purges Staff

Hope Hicks, the loyal aide and eventual communications director of President Donald Trump, is reportedly returning to the White House after a two year absence, according to Politico. The move comes as Trump has fired several members of the White House staff — including Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman — in the wake of impeachment hearing

Hicks had a long working history with the Trumps, beginning with first daughter Ivanka before moving to Trump’s campaign and his administration. However, she left after just two years after joining the White House, citing the desire to “pursue other opportunities,” per The New York Times.

Her resignation also coincided with a grueling eight hour testimony before the House Intelligence Committee and the news that Rob Porter, her reported boyfriend, had been previously been accused of domestic assault.

After leaving Pennsylvania Avenue, she won a job working as the chief communications officer at Fox, the spinoff company started by Lachlan Murdoch. The Los Angeles based job was reported to have a salary of $1 million.

Now heading back to the White House, Hicks will not be rejoining the communications office again, instead moving to under under the president’s son-in-law and top adviser, Jared Kushner, with the new title of “counselor to the president.” As one of Kushner’s jobs is overseeing Trump’s reelection efforts, many politicos believe that Hicks has returned to try to recreate the campaign that was so successful in 2016.

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Kushner said in a statement. “We are excited to have her back on the team.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Some politicos have noted that the move comes as Trump is closing ranks after the impeachment trial, firing a number of staffers that he believes are disloyal and promoting trusted employees, such as “body man” Johnny McEntee. McEntee, likes Hicks, will be working under Jared Kushner.

Though the 31-year-old will not be rejoining the communications team, her former colleagues nevertheless voiced their praise for her return.

“POTUS is surrounding himself with people who believe in him and his policy agenda,” applauded Jason Miller, a former top communications adviser on the 2016 campaign.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called Hicks “one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across.”

Hicks will be returning to a White House that is currently facing criticism after Trump associate Roger Stone received a reduced sentence from the Department of Justice. As reported by The Inquisitr, Nancy Pelosi called the move an “abuse of power.”