Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Pledges ‘Allegiance To The Drag,’ Will Guest Judge ‘Drag Race’

The Democratic representative from New York announced her upcoming appearance in a video.

AOC is entering a whole new kind of election. In a video released on Thursday, the Democratic Representative from New York’s 14th congressional district announced that she would be joining RuPaul’s Drag Race as a guest judge, per Fox News.

“Join the Ruvolution! I’m Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and I pledge allegiance to the drag,” she says in the video.

Although AOC will certainly be a high-profile guest judge, she’s not the only celebrity in RuPaul’s lineup for the upcoming 12th season of the show. Other guest judges reportedly include Chaka Khan, and Ocasio-Cortez won’t even be the first House member to guest judge on the program.

In 2018, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on the show. During her guest spot, host RuPaul introduced her as “a strong woman who knows how to get things done and is a champion for LGBT rights.” Drag Race is a competition show that features drag queens competing in a variety of weekly competitions.

In response to the tweet announcing her appearance on the show, AOC tweeted about what a great experience it was for her.

“This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me”

Appearing on Drag Race will certainly be a change of scenery for Ocasio-Cortez, who spends most of her time focused on a particular brand of progressive politics. In January, the House member slammed President Trump’s decision to launch an airstrike against Iran, killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

In her response, Ocasi0-Cortez said that the president had committed an “act of war,” and said that the decision could ultimately lead to huge loss of life.

“Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people,” AOC tweeted following the incident.

More recently, she showcased her feelings about President Trump by skipping the State of the Union. In explaining her decision to miss the president’s annual address to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez said that she had made the decision in response to Trump’s “lawless conduct.”

AOC also said that she knew the country was hurting, in large part because of the actions of President Trump and his administration. In skipping his speech, she hoped to keep from normalizing his conduct.

Given the gravity of these decisions, which Ocasio-Cortez makes on a regular basis, doing a little judging on Drag Race may have come as a welcome reprieve.