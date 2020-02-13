Belgian Hottie Savannah Prez Highlights Her Pert Derriere In Skintight Workout Gear On Instagram

Savannah Prez showcased her curves in some tight workout gear for her most recent Instagram pic. The Belgian model uploaded the snap to her account on Thursday.

In the racy post, Savannah looked smoking hot as she modeled the bright pink crop top with long, sheer sleeves, and a pair of matching form-fitting, high-waisted leggings.

The ensemble flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, curvy hips, and pert derriere. Savannah stood to the side and looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face.

The model’s long, light brown hair was worn in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Savannah also rocked a full face of bombshell makeup. The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink tint on her full lips

In the caption of the post, Savannah revealed some little known facts about herself, such as she eats a piece of chocolate cake every day and that she’s always running late.

Of course, many of the model’s 694,000-plus followers made short work of showing their support for the photo. The pic earned more than 6,400 likes and nearly 100 comments in the first two hours after it was uploaded to her account.

“What a beautiful woman. Strength and beauty,” one of Savannah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I really like this and to get to know you better gorgeous Savannah you’re so wonderful,” remarked another adoring fan.

“When I see you I doubt on my eyes, how someone can b that beautiful love and kisses,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are such an inspiration to me. You’re fit and gorgeous and seem to live life to the fullest. I love seeing your smiling face as well,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Savannah often inspires her fans with her workout videos and showcases her chiseled physique in tiny sports bras, tight leggings, sexy bikinis, jeans, crop tops, and more.

She recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a skimpy pink lingerie set. The bra and panties left little to the imagination as she flaunted her curves in a sexy selfie.

Savannah Prez’s fans also appeared to love that snap. It’s garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 370 comments to date.