Kylie Jenner Goes Bold For Valentine’s Day In Skintight Red Jumpsuit

Kylie Jenner attended best friend Stassie Karanikolaou‘s Valentine’s Day party last night, February 12, and she made sure to snap some photos of herself in her all-red outfit to commemorate the occasion.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul took the pictures in a car, as she sat on the seat and posed for the photographer. The Instagram uploads featured Kylie giving the camera a seductive stare as she crossed one leg over the other, flaunting her cherry-red jumpsuit for all to see.

In the first picture, Kylie sat with her body to the side, which flaunted her curvaceous derriere. She was surrounded by a black leather interior, which made the ruby color of her ensemble pop even more. The jumpsuit clung tightly to Kylie’s skin, her bust and booty amplified by the skintight nature of the fabric. The outfit had long sleeves, which went all the way down past Kylie’s wrists. In fact, she wore her watch on the outside of one arm, over the sleeve. The top was emblazoned with the word “BODY” in all-white, capital letters.

Her hair was pulled back tightly into a braid that cascaded down her back. One fine baby hair was styled as a slight bang. A small lock of hair in front of her ear was gelled and curled to perfection.

She wore a diamond-encrusted heart in one ear, and her narrow nails were painted a light taupe shade. Her fingers were fitted with several rings.

In the second photo, Kylie showed off her matching bag, which glittered in the light. The crimson-red purse was shaped like a pair of lips and was made completely out of rhinestones.

Kylie’s makeup was flawless, as usual. Her thick, voluminous lashes were curled upwards. Her bottom lashes were coated with black mascara, which made the whites of her eyes really stand out. She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which contoured her face and made her look sun-kissed. Her cheeks were also brushed with a warm pink blush, which made her cheekbones pop. She wore a cocoa-colored matte lip.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set racked up more than 5.3 million likes and over 25,000 comments, including sweet messages from sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Kylie wasn’t the only one to attend the love-themed party in such spirited attire. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassie also wore a red jumpsuit to the festivities, although hers was more of a crimson shade.