Larsa Pippen Rocks A Flat Stomach & A Bodacious Booty As She Works Out On A Gym Mat

Larsa Pippen got down on the ground to work out her lower body during an exercise session on Wednesday. The 43-year-old reality star was doing tush lifts when her trainer told her to “slow down” and put her “chin up” during her reps, as seen and heard in her most recent Instagram post.

In the social media video, Larsa’s long legs were bound together by a thick elastic band as she spread out on a gray mat. Her arms were down by her side as she raised her hips up and then slightly opened and closed her legs while feeling the resistance caused by the strap that confined her motions. Finally, she lowered her rock hard body before starting the strengthening exercise all over again.

During her show of physical exertion, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member’s flat stomach and bodacious booty took center stage.

For her workout, Larsa chose a black-colored, two-piece outfit that included an elongated bra top that exposed a bit of sideboob, and black leggings. Both items of clothing were skintight, and the top was cropped such that her taut tummy was revealed as she went through her motions.

As she did, she rocked fingerless workout gloves, also in black but trimmed in purple. She also wore a pair of black Nike sneakers sporting the brand’s unmistakable swoosh logo, which stood out partially because this aspect of her footwear was colored white.

For the video, Larsa’s very long, multi-toned brown hair was held away from her face, with all her tresses pulled up on the top of her head. Even though she was working out, the star still wore makeup. Her applications included colored and groomed eyebrows, black eyeliner, black mascara, some blush, a bit of contouring, and nude-colored lipstick.

Larsa’s most recent Instagram post was popular with her 1.9 million followers. Within 17 hours of going live, the update earned nearly 7,100 likes and 129 comments.

“I feel the squeeze,” stated one follower, who added a clapping hand emoji.

“Workout videos are best from Larsa. You motivate us,” gushed another fan, who added a double pink heart emoji.

“What a bod,” remarked a third Instagram user, who added three fire emoji.

“Train me. I’ll pay you,” begged a fourth admirer, who added a red heart emoji.

While Larsa works out in comfort while rocking appropriate gym attire, the former Real Housewives of Miami star enjoys going out while sporting skintight bodysuits, as pointed out by The Inquisitr. However, her bodacious booty and her tiny waist are featured in both sartorial endeavors, showing that this celebrity knows what looks best on her rocking body.