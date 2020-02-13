Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Sizzles In Tiny Teal Bikini

The model left little to the imagination in her tiny two-piece.

On Thursday,American model Lyna Perez made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing post on Instagram.

In the photo, the bombshell is seen posing on a beautiful beach with gorgeous green hills in the background. She stood, with one of her hands resting on wooden railing, as she looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

Lyna sizzled in a tiny teal bikini, that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit barely covered her chest, much to the delight of her audience. Her flat stomach and long, lean legs were also on full display. The 27-year-old kept the casual look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in voluminous waves and a deep middle part. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer seemed to be stating that she is aware that her followers have missed seeing bikini pictures of her on their Instagram feed. She proceeded to ask if she was correct in her assessment.

Many of Lyna’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Without a doubt!” assured one commenter.

Fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen in my life,” gushed one fan.

“@lynaitaa d*mn woman can you get any more hotter,” wrote another follower, adding a string of fire, rose, red heart, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“@lynaritaa I love everything about you is there a bikini you don’t look great in,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The digital influencer graciously responded to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing rather risque ensembles. Earlier this month, Lyna drove fans wild by uploading a photo that shows her striking a seductive pose on a balcony while wearing a barely-there white bikini. That sizzling snap has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.