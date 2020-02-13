Miami Model Natalia Garibotto Puts Her Round Booty On Full Display In Neon Pink Thong Bikini

Brazilian influencer and Bang Energy model Natalia Garibotto thrilled her followers on Instagram with her latest post. In her most recent upload, the blond bombshell rocked a tiny thong bikini that flaunted her pert booty for her 1.9 million followers to see.

The 27-year-old model stunned fans Wednesday, February 13, in her sexy all-pink outfit. The model shared just a single photo of herself in the hot ensemble which shows off her amazing body.

In the new update, Natalia wore a tiny neon pink bikini set. The top did not have the classic thin strings, but it featured slightly thicker straps that went around Natalia’s shoulders and back. The front was not seen as the model posed with her backside facing the camera, although the little side view confirmed that her swimwear had classic triangle-style cups that held her voluptuous breasts. A glimpse of her sideboob was seen, much to the delight of her fans.

Natalia wore a matching pair of thong bottoms that showed off her perky derriere. The scanty two-piece showcased Natalia’s ample assets, tiny waist, taut stomach, toned arms and legs.

It looks like she was the cook for the day as she was standing in front of a big outdoor grill as seen in the photo. Natalia was holding a knife and a cooking forceps, as if ready to grill. Fresh meat and several cooking tools were seen in the backdrop.

Natalia opted for a no-makeup look, however, she wore a couple of accessories such as her Cartier bangle, a pair of stud earrings, and necklace. She wore her hair down and straight, parted to one side. Her long locks cascaded down her back.

In the caption, Natalia mentioned something about “vegan” and being a “meat fan.” She also revealed that apart from being Brazilian, she is also part Argentinian. She tagged her swimwear sponsor Minimale Animale on the photo itself.

The new upload racked up over 64,000 likes and more than 350 comments in just two hours of going live. Natalia’s fans took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. While a few of her admirers didn’t have a lot to say and opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“It’s my birthday today and I’ll take this bootyful picture as a gift from you,” one admirer commented, adding a heart-eyes and a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“OMG you’re gorgeous looking,” another followed gushed at Natalia’s beauty.

“That’s a really nice outdoor cooking setup,” a third social media user added.