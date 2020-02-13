Aussie Model Casey Costelloe Slays Red String Bikini As She Prepares For Valentine’s Day

Casey Costelloe rocked a racy bikini for a brand new Instagram post. The Australian model uploaded the snaps to her account on Wednesday.

Casey looked smoking hot as she rocked the bright red string bikini. The blond bombshell’s ensemble flaunted her muscular arms, ample cleavage, toned abs, flat tummy, curvy hips, and legs.

The model wore her long, golden locks worn in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. In the first photo she lifts her arms above her head and runs her fingers through her hair as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, she’s featured posing to her side with head tilted down as she flaunts her curvy booty.

Casey also rocked a full face of makeup in the photos, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as a dark pink lipstick.

In the caption of the photos, the Aussie hottie asked her fans what they had planned for Valentine’s Day. She also inquired about whether or not they were romantic or not.

Of course, many of Casey’s over 766,000-plus fans fell in love with the post, and showed their support by clicking the like button more than 28,000 and leaving more than 670 comments in the first 12 hours.

“No thoughts, just dreams of beautiful blondes in perfectly red bikinis,” one of Casey’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’re hot and sexy. That’s my thoughts. Wow,” remarked another adoring fan.

“You look beautiful, you have such an amazing body,” a third social media user told the model.

“This bikini is awesome. I love the red and I think it is perfect for Valentine’s Day. You look great as usual and I look forward to all of your posts. Thanks,” a fourth comment read.

Casey is often seen showing off her enviable curves on social media, and appears to have no qualms about posing in skimpy swimwear, tight dresses, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently sent temperatures soaring earlier this week when she shared a snap of herself rocking an orange thong bikini on a yacht as she waited for the sun to come peeking out from behind the clouds.

That snap was also popular among Casey Costelloe’s fans. To date, it’s earned more than 64,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.