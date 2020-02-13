Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Share First Photos Of New Baby

Superstars Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have added a third child to their family and the new parents of three have just shared the first photo of the family’s new little one. Enrique and Anna never publicly shared the news that they were expecting again, but word had emerged not long ago. Now, the baby has arrived.

Just a couple of weeks ago, photos emerged showing a very pregnant Anna on a boat with Enrique near their home in Miami. While it was impossible to tell how soon Anna and Enrique would be welcoming their new baby, it turns out that this excursion on the water came just a few days or so before the family expansion.

On Thursday, Enrique shared a photo showing him with his new baby girl. He noted in the caption that she came on January 30, and he simply referred to her as his sunshine. The photo shows Enrique holding his new baby girl right after she was delivered as he was still wearing scrubs and gloves.

About 10 minutes after Enrique introduced his new girl to the world, Anna took to her own Instagram to share a couple of photos as well. Her first post showed her with her baby girl and she included the same simple caption that her husband used.

Shortly after that came another post on Anna’s page showing her holding the new baby on her chest, covered in a blanket. Anna has her head turned toward Enrique, who is kissing her forehead as he gently lays a hand on his baby girl’s head.

Naturally, fans went wild over these new photos. In less than an hour, more than 677,000 of Enrique’s millions of followers had liked his post. Enrique has nearly 15 million followers on his Instagram page and Anna’s page has around 1.3 million. Within just 30 minutes of Anna’s photo showing her with Enrique and her baby, more than 100,000 of her fans had liked it.

More than 17,000 comments piled up on Enrique’s post in that initial hour as well. Given how thoroughly Anna and Enrique managed to maintain their privacy throughout this pregnancy, quite a few of the comments on his post were notes of surprise and a bit of confusion. The emoji were plentiful as were the exclamations of hearty congratulations.

So far, Anna and Enrique have not shared their baby girl’s name. The new baby joins brother Nicholas and sister Lucy, the couple’s 2-year-old twins. While Enrique and Anna don’t share a lot about their kids on social media, it seems likely that they’ll reveal the little one’s name at some point relatively soon and fans cannot wait to see more photos.