‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Gives Off ‘Baywatch’ Vibes In Sexy Red Swimsuit

Kindly Myers is flaunting her famous figure in another revealing outfit. As fans who follow the blond-haired beauty on Instagram know, the social media sensation has never been shy when it comes to showing off her body in a wide-variety of sexy outfits, including bikinis, lingerie, bodycon dresses, and more. In her latest social media share, Myers sizzled in another revealing swimsuit.

In the caption of the image, the bombshell did not geo-tag her location, but she could be seen striking a pose on a beautiful beach. The model appeared barefoot in the sand with a beautiful blue body of water just behind her. She left little to the imagination in a sexy red suit that she wore unzipped in the middle, showcasing plenty of cleavage. The suit was also high-cut to expose her killer stems.

The model got all glammed up for the photoshoot, wearing her long, blond locks down and straight as they fell across her chest. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans that she is not perfect but she is loyal.

Since the image went live on her feed, it’s earned her a ton of attention. In addition to well over 13,000 likes, the post has also racked up an impressive 200-plus comments in just a few short hours. Some of the model’s fans took to the comments section to let her know that she looked amazing, while countless others raved over her figure. A few others were left speechless and opted to comment on the post with their choice emoji instead of words.

“U look close enough to perfect 4 me. Soooooooo beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Loyalty is much more important. No one is perfect,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Loyalty and perfect are both beautiful traits. Swimsuit Goddess,” commented a third follower, in addition to a series of flame emoji.

“You are so amazing and adorable…just cant move the eye of [sic] you…I love you Miss,” a fourth added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers stunned in another smoking hot ensemble. In the photo, the model could be seen rocking a light pink bandana with fringe instead of something more common, like a t-shirt. She paired the outfit with some tiny Daisy Dukes. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her rave reviews from fans.