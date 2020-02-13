Tucker Carlson Defends Roger Stone, Calls On Donald Trump To Pardon Him

On Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, host Tucker Carlson addressed the controversial sentencing of Roger Stone, Newsweek reports. While prosecutors are fighting for a seven-to-nine year sentence, Donald Trump quickly complained about such a length, which was followed by an alleged intervention by Attorney General William Barr.

According to Carlson, Trump should pardon Stone, whose charges stem from former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Stone’s prosecution was designed in part to confirm the fantasy that Democrats have constructed to explain the outcome of the 2016 election,” he said. “His conviction helps their case. In other words, if the Russia collusion story was a hoax, and it most certainly was a hoax, then why is Roger Stone going to prison for his role in it?”

Carlson believes that putting Stone in jail for even one day will validate the “Russia lie,” which he believes is why it is necessary for Trump to grant him a pardon.

“Stone’s imprisonment will be prima facie evidence in the view of Democrats. So, at this point there’s only one solution. The president must pardon Roger Stone or commute his sentence before he goes to jail.”

As reported by The Guardian, Trump complained about the jury foreperson in Stone’s trial — Tomeka Hart, a former Democratic congressional candidate that the president accused of having “significant bias.” Per CNBC, Hart’s social media posts were unearthed by conservative commentator Mike Cernovich, who raised questions about her impartiality.

Notably, Hart’s tweets appear to suggest bias against both Trump and Stone. More recently, on Hart’s Facebook page, she expressed her desire to defend the four prosecutors that left Stone’s case in protest following Barr’s alleged intervention.

Tucker Carlson's now straight up demanding that Trump pardon Roger Stone: "The president must pardon Stone… In one entirely constitutional act, the president could save Stone’s life, vindicate himself, and end this nonsense forever. Let’s hope he does it. We’ll be watching." pic.twitter.com/YXdU1wQ1Ls — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 13, 2020

Trump and Barr’s reported intervention pushed Fox News host Steve Doocy to reveal on Thursday’s Fox & Friends that fear that he fears Democrats will try to impeach Trump again.

Outside of the executive branch, Stone has reportedly made his own personal efforts to obtain a lighter sentence. He allegedly pleaded with Judge Amy Berman Jackson for a lighter sentence and pointed to his anxiety, which he has reportedly suffered from for years. According to Stone, the repeated violations of Jackson’s gag orders against him should not count due to their aggravation of his purported mental health condition.

Although the longtime Republican operative claims that he overcame his anxiety using therapy, he says it resurfaced after Jackson’s order to stop using social media to address the case.