British Beauty Chloe Saxon Puts Insane Curves On Display In Red Hot Lingerie

Chloe Saxon gave her 608,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that are proving hard to be ignored.

The upload was shared to the British beauty’s feed on Thursday and has earned nothing but love since going live. The post included two photos of the babe, which a geotag indicated were taken in Marbella, Spain. She was seen standing outside on a balcony with a gorgeous view of palm trees and the cloudless blue sky behind her as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

Chloe often tantalizes her fans with her skin-baring ensemble, and the model’s latest social media appearance certainly followed suit. The stunner looked absolutely incredible in a set of barely-there lingerie from Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The brunette bombshell slayed in her itty-bitty red ensemble from the popular online retailer that did way more showing the covering up. The set included a frilly balconette-style bra with sheer cups that left very little to the imagination and were hardly enough to contain Chloe’s voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out of the minuscule top to make for a seriously busty display — though nobody in the model’s audience seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Chloe also sported a pair of matching panties that upped the ante of her look even more. The number covered only what was necessary, and exposed the babe’s sculpted thighs and pert derriere thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. It was also attached to a sexy garter that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

To complete her look, Chloe added a dainty chain necklace that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her dark tresses in a sleek ponytail that sat high up on her head and cascaded over her shoulder. As for her beauty, the social media sensation rocked a full face of makeup that included a heavily-lined lip, dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the hottie’s latest Instagram post with love. It has racked up over 7,400 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Chloe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so hot,” one person wrote.

Another called Chloe an “absolute goddess.”

“You are perfect,” commented a third.

“A dream in red. Wow,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Chloe has flaunted her insane curves on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a strapless denim dress that hugged her flawless figure in all of the right ways. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the steamy snap more than 16,000 likes.