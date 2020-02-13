Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In A Sparkly Crimson Ensemble

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 6.8 million followers on Wednesday, February 12, sharing several videos of herself getting ready for a night out on her Instagram story while wearing what appeared to be a one-shoulder stunner of a jumpsuit.

Before flaunting the crimson-colored ensemble, Stassie first showed off her hair and makeup in the initial video, in which she was wrapped in a furry brown robe.

In fact, fans didn’t actually get to see Stassie’s full outfit until the second video, which she took in the reflection of a mirror so she could get the full body shot. She placed one hand on her hip and one leg in front of the other so her followers could get the full effect of the jumpsuit, which glittered boldly in the light.

The red, clingy one-piece stuck to Stassie’s every curve, particularly flaunting her bust and the curve of her hip. While one arm boasted a long, shimmering sleeve that came to her wrist, the other arm was completely sleeveless, leaving Stassie’s sun-kissed skin on display.

In the caption to this clip, Stassie revealed it was her third take of the video, as well as her hairstylist’s third shot of alcohol, which he joked about while she was filming.

As seen in all of the clips, Stassie’s blond hair was perfectly styled and cascaded down her chest in beachy waves.

Her light brown brows were arched and shaped and framed her face. She wore a swoop of black liner on the top of each eyelid, making for a dramatic cat-eye effect. Her waterline was lightly lined with eyeliner as well, making her blue eyes pop. A swipe of warm pink blush was brushed on each of her cheeks. She wore a taupe matte hue on her plump pout.

In the third video, Stassie was sandwiched between two of her best friends, and panned the camera over each of them.

“My b*tches!” she yelled at the end of the clip.

With her latest outfit being a ruby-red jumpsuit, the model is gearing up for Valentine’s Day, which is just around the corner. As The Inquisitr reported, she had previously shared a pre-holiday snap of herself in a pink bikini in preparation for the celebration of love.

However, that wasn’t the only time that Stassie decided to get sexy on her Instagram grid. She recently posted a picture of herself sliding out of a plaid shirt while exposing her skintight, sheer white tee.