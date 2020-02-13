Khloe Kardashian Poses With Niece Dream Amid Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Custody Battle

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a precious moment between her and her niece, Dream Kardashian, on Instagram.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an adorable snap of her and Rob Kardashian’s baby girl on Thursday. The two were outside sitting down when Khloe decided to take the photo of Dream. The 3-year-old celebrity tot is seen next to her aunt wearing a pink sweatshirt that was decorated with ladybugs. Her hair is also styled in two curly buns on each side of her head.

As for Khloe, the Revenge Body host opted to keep her look casual as well. She is wearing a black sweatshirt in the photo and her blond hair is pulled back. She is also puckering her lips in the photo as she hugs on her niece with one hand and takes the photo with another.

Khloe then captioned the photo with a heart and her niece’s nickname. The photo of the twosome received a plethora of likes and positive comments from the E! star’s fans.

“She’s Rob’s twin ugh so cute,” one fan shared.

“She reminds me of your dad,” a second said of Dream.

“Dream is always with Khloe so sweet, best auntie ever,” another follower noticed.

“Omg she is perfect,” a fourth fan expressed.

Khloe and Dream’s photo together is one of many the reality star has posted on her personal Instagram page. She frequently shows Dream enjoying time with her cousin True Thompson while at Khloe’s home. Fans of the Kardashians will know that Khloe and Rob have a close relationship with one another, so it doesn’t come as a shock that Khloe is close to Dream as well.

Khloe’s post comes during Rob’s most recent fight for custody of Dream with his ex Blac Chyna. Kris Jenner’s only son reportedly filed for full custody of Dream back in January after stating that his ex abuses drugs and alcohol. He has also purportedly accused Chyna of being violent toward him and members of her staff in multiple court documents. Both Chyna and her lawyer have since denied the allegations against her.

Khloe has also expressed her opinions about Chyna’s role in Dream’s life. In court documents, Khloe has said that Dream becomes upset after leaving Chyna’s house. She has also reportedly said that Dream has acted out as a result of being in her mother’s care. However, Chyna has supposedly said that Khloe’s allegations are also lies, and the family is accusing her of being violent as a way to be spiteful toward her.