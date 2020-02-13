Bikini Model Anna Katharina Sizzles In Striped Bikini On The Beach

Bikini model Anna Katharina has uploaded another sexy photo that shows her looking absolutely gorgeous in a bikini. On Thursday, she flaunted her curves in a tiny two-piece while she spent some time on the beach.

The beauty’s swimsuit was made of striped fabric. The top featured classic triangle-style cups that barely covered her breasts. In fact, it looked like the edge of her nipples were just mere centimeters away from the edge of the cups. The skimpy number exposed plenty of cleavage as the bombshell faced the camera. The bottoms were equally revealing with thin strings that sat low on her hips.

The beauty’s update saw her on a secluded area of a rocky beach with the ocean behind her. Anna did not indicate what beach she was at she was, but wherever she was, it looked to be a windy day, as she had to hold her windblown hair out of her face with both of her hands.

She stood fairly close to the camera, and the picture captured most of the front of her body. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting the curve of her hips. Also on display was her incredibly flat abs and toned thighs. The angle of the picture also highlighted her hourglass shape. Anna’s sun-kissed skin looked flawless as she looked at the camera with a smile on her face.

As far as makeup went, Anna chose to go with a fresh-faced look, and let her natural beauty shine through. She wore a light coat of mascara and a pink gloss on her lips.

In the post’s caption, she said she was longing for warmer temperatures.

It may be winter in some parts of the world, but the snapshot was hot, leaving the comment section to be filled with flame emoji. However, some of Anna’s admirers found more to say about how she looked in the bikini.

“This picture made my day,” one follower said.

“You look spectacular,” a second Instagram user told her.

“WOW what a body!!!” wrote a third fan.

Anna has a body that seems to be made for swimsuits, and she does not seem to mind flashing plenty of skin for her 1.2 million followers. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she happens to look sensational in just about every type of bathing suit imaginable. She recently looked smoking hot in a pink bikini top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.