Aussie Model Natalie Roser Slays In Floral Two-Piece Set With Low-Plunging Neckline

Natalie Roser‘s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty know, Roser regularly flaunts her killer figure in a wide-variety of sexy outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, crop tops, and more. In the latest double-photo update that was added to her feed, the model slayed in another chic and revealing look.

In the caption of the post, Roser told her fans that she was in Bali, where she appeared to be having a blast. In the first photo in the deck, the bombshell struck a pose front and center, wearing a huge smile on her face that flashed her pearly whites for the camera. Roser wore her long, blond locks down and curled, in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light pink lipgloss. To accessorize, she rocked a pair of small, silver hoop earrings while putting her gorgeous body on display.

While clad in a floral two-piece set, Roser left little to the imagination with a low-cut top that offered generous views of cleavage. On the bottom, she sported a pair of matching pants, pulling up the fabric on one of her legs to show off her toned and tanned stems. In the second photo in the deck, Roser rocked the same exact outfit, but struck a slightly altered pose, that time wearing a serious look on her face.

Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, garnering over 8,000 likes in addition to 170-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looked gorgeous, while countless others raved over her figure. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they loved the two-piece set. Some chose to comment with emoji rather than words.

“Wow u are amazing,” one fan wrote, adding a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Your smile makes me so happy!” added a second fan.

“So very sweet eyes end very beautiful smile,” a third follower chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Roser stunned in another hot look, that time in some seriously sexy swimwear. In the shot, the beauty put her body on full display in a yellow string bikini that left little to the imagination, featuring a triangle top that showed ample amounts of cleavage, as well as a hint of sideboob. Like her most recent photo, that one earned her rave reviews from social media users.