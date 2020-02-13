Donald Trump Could Face Another Impeachment, Says Fox News Host

During Thursday’s Fox & Friends, co-host Steve Doocy expressed his worry that Democrats will launch another impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump after his recent interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. As Raw Story reported, Doocy made the comment while speaking to Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano, who appears to agree with Trump that Stone’s recommended nine-year sentence was too harsh for the crimes he committed.

“You know, it was a phone conversation that got the president into trouble with the Democrats,” Doocy said.”So, if he picks up the phone and says, ‘Hey [Attorney General William Barr], what are they doing over there?’ — somebody’s going to be in the room, they’re going to leak that.”

“The next thing you know there’s going to be another impeachment!” he continued, to which Napolitano agreed that Democrats will attempt to impeach Trump for “anything they can.”

“They’re going to try on this,” Doocy added.

After Trump complained about the Stone sentencing recommendation, Attorney General William Barr allegedly stepped in to push for a lighter sentence. Following Barr’s intervention, all four prosecutors on the Stone case quit, which one expert claims is a sign of their displeasure with the DOJ response to the situation.

Elizabeth Warren calls on William Barr to resign or be impeached. Sen. Warren also suggested that Congress should block funding for Trump's DOJ interference. pic.twitter.com/p2hp0iiOgA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 13, 2020

Outside of the Stone case, the decision has reportedly struck fear into federal prosecutors around the country, who are allegedly afraid to take on cases that could anger the president. Speaking anonymously to The New York Times, several said prosecutors claim they are now hesitant to take on cases involving Trump and his allies.

Barr’s decision has drawn criticism from many. Independent Justin Amash used the opportunity to criticize Barr’s support of executive supremacy, the surveillance state, and his alleged view of attorney general position as that of a “political operative.” Andrew Gawthorpe, a university lecturer at Leiden University, believes that Barr’s decision could corrupt the United States criminal justice system and ultimately cause long-term harm to American democracy.

Before Trump, previous administrations were reportedly more careful about maintaining a distance from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to avoid accusations of coordination or bias — a stark contrast to the relationship between Barr and Trump.

Per Global News, Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in March to face questions over his alleged intervention in the Stone case. In a letter to Barr, the committee’s chairman, Jerrold Nadler, accused Barr of a “pattern of conduct” that ” raises significant concerns” for the committee.