Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Opens Up About Old Relationship With ‘Bachelor’ Star, Ties To Victoria Fuller

The next episode of The Bachelor is going to be an especially intense one according to the latest spoilers. Peter Weber is ready to meet the families of his final four ladies, but an ex-girlfriend of his will share some unsettling details about contestant Victoria Fuller. Now, that ex-girlfriend is sharing a bit more ahead of Episode 8 airing on Monday, February 17.

Fans who were following The Bachelor spoilers from blogger Reality Steve last fall as Peter filmed have already heard of Merissa Pence. She dated Peter almost a decade ago and is from Virginia Beach, Virginia, the same area Victoria is from.

Reality Steve’s spoilers revealed that Merissa contacted him as she learned of Victoria’s participation in Peter’s season of The Bachelor. Once production moved to her area, she felt she should warn Peter of Victoria’s reputation in town. Production also caught wind of this and there was some back-and-forth about having her show up to talk to Peter.

Ultimately, Merissa did show up during a public portion of Peter and Victoria’s date and she talked with Peter. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that this will be shown, at least in part, during Episode 8 and it apparently does have a significant impact on how the rest of the date plays out.

Merissa chatted with Us Weekly about Peter and Victoria. She shares that she and Peter dated for a few months back in 2012. She says that it was a casual relationship and she met his family, and they stayed friends after the split. They didn’t keep in touch once she started seriously dating someone else though.

As for knowing Victoria, Merissa says they met about three years ago through mutual friends. Merissa had moved back to Virginia after living in Los Angeles for a while, and ultimately, she and Victoria had mutual friends.

“Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends,” Merissa says of Victoria.

As Merissa settled into living in Virginia Beach, she became friends with one of Victoria’s best friends. While Merissa wouldn’t initiate hanging out with Victoria on her own, she explained, they would end up together as groups of friends spent time together.

In fact, Merissa says that she was in contact with Victoria as she prepared to go on The Bachelor. Merissa says that it was a bit weird, having dated Peter herself, but she didn’t make a big deal of it. A few weeks before Victoria departed, Merissa says Victoria started acting differently and in a pretty self-centered way.

“And from then on… I told our mutual friend, I was like, ‘Look, I’m never going to hang out with her again. She’s crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her,” Merissa detailed.

The Bachelor spoilers detail that Merissa will warn Peter of Victoria’s reputation in Virginia Beach. Reality Steve has shared that Victoria is reportedly known for having had several flings with married guys, sometimes even guys who are married to friends of hers.

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved. She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet,” Merissa told Us Weekly.

According to additional The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Merissa’s chat with Peter sets the stage for a franchise first. However, as fans have seen, Peter and Victoria’s relationship has had some buzzworthy ups and downs already and apparently that isn’t going to end with Episode 8.