Blac Chyna Confesses She Wrapped A Phone Cord Around Rob Kardashian’s Neck During A Fight

The court battle between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continues to heat up, and the 31-year-old model made a shocking admission in some recent court documents. According to Hollywood Life, Chyna says that she wrapped a phone charger cord around Kardashian’s neck during an argument.

The confession came as Chyna argued that she wasn’t trying to strangle her baby daddy, but as a bit of a joke. She says that she also ripped the 32-year-old’s shirt that night.

Chyna told attorney Martin Singer in September 2019 about the evening, which is part of the story that lawyers are constructing to illustrate the couple’s strained relationship.

In the video, Chyna is asked if she “put the cord around [Rob’s] neck while holding it in two hands.”

Chyna confirmed that she had, but she denied that she pulled at the cord, tried to choke him with the cord, or that she even wrapped the cord fully around his neck. She also denied that she tied the cord at the back in an effort to pull or tighten it.

She also denied reports that she had scratched Kardashian. The court documents show that Kardashian felt that the incident was an unpleasant one for him and said it was a “dumb thing to do” to “the father of her child, who takes care of her family, and just had a child with her, and is like loyal to her.”

Kardashian and Chyna broke up in February 2017 after being engaged. Since then, the couple has been in and out of court battling over child support and custody of their daughter Dream Kardashian.

Court documents also revealed that Kardashian wanted to have a second child with Chyna, but their relationship continued to deteriorate. As The Inquisitr previously reported, after having a child, he was open to having another with her because he only wanted one mother to his children, as he revealed in a deposition from April 2018.

“I only want a child with one woman, so [I wanted] to give this woman a chance,” he said. “But, you know, it never — it just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything got worse.”

He laments in the documents that his daughter is a victim in the situation and feels bad for her.

For now, the two are splitting custody of their little girl until the custody battle is resolved in court. Chyna also has a second child with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga.