‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Miss Monster Revealed

Despite her best efforts, Miss Monster left the competition after Wednesday's episode.

Season 3 of Fox’s The Masked Singer is well underway. On Wednesday’s episode, Group A’s contestants were whittled down to the three finalists — the first to make up the Super 9 that will face off later in the season. Unfortunately, this means one of the lovable singers had to be eliminated. This time, it was Miss Monster who didn’t make the cut.

Wednesday’s Valentine’s Day-themed episode saw performances from the four remaining Group A masked singers — White Tiger, Kangaroo, Turtle, and Miss Monster. The show opened with them performing a group number, singing “Rock and Roll All Night” by Kiss. The singers then performed their own individual songs. For the episode’s theme, along with their traditional clue package, each masked celebrity handed a valentine-inspired clue to one of the judges.

Miss Monster performed “You Don’t Own Me,” by Lesley Gore. However, it didn’t seem to be enough for the studio audience or for the judges — Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and this week’s guest, Leah Remini. The pink monster ended up earning the least amount of votes and therefore would be unmasked and sent home.

Before she was unmasked, host Nick Cannon asked the judges for their last guesses on who Miss Monster could be. Thicke and Scherzinger guessed correctly — legendary R&B and funk singer Chaka Khan was under the mask.

The reveal shocked the judges, who were slightly disappointed that the 10-time Grammy winner was eliminated fairly early on in the competition.

“I’ve just got to say, I have studied your voice so much. I’m so deeply inspired by you,” Scherzinger told Khan, after her identity was revealed, per People.

Khan and her alter ego of Miss Monster joined the two other contestants from Group A who have been eliminated so far. Five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne was the first to be revealed as the Robot on the premiere episode. He was followed by the unveiling of Drew Carey as the Llama.

Fans have their theories about who the remaining three contestants could be and are very confident in their choices. Frontrunners so far include the Turtle as Jesse McCartney, Kangaroo as Jordin Sparks, and White Tiger as former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. Only time will tell if these guesses are correct or not.

The Masked Singer will return next Wednesday, February 19 with a brand-new group of six contestants, vying for their own place in the Super 9.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.