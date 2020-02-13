Abigail Ratchford Gets Naked In A Bed Of Rose Petals In NSFW Photo Update

Abigail Ratchford’s most recent social media share is picture-perfect. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Ratchford has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, crop tops, and more. The latest update shared on her page is one of the most colorful and beautiful yet.

While she did not specifically geotag the location, she thanked fans for following her journey and helping grow her Instagram account, mentioning that it was her birthday in the caption of the post. Ratchford looked nothing short of stunning, lying on a gorgeous bed of red rose petals and looking straight into the camera. She wore her long, dark locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model left virtually nothing to the imagination, fittingly posing in her birthday suit but covering her NSFW parts with rose petals. Her taut tummy and her toned legs were on full display, and it’s safe to say that she’s been putting in a lot of work at the gym. Since the photo went live, it’s earned the black-haired beauty a ton of attention from her 9 million fans.

In addition to well over 103,000 likes, the post has also racked up an impressive 1,700-plus comments and that number only continues to grow with time. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous and countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more took the liberty to wish her a happy birthday while many others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Happy birthday to the baddest on instagram the queen that gave these other h*es a blue print but they can NEVER would NEVER and shall NEVER touch the queen,” one fan commented, adding a crown emoji to the end of the comment.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” a second gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Happy Birthday to the most genuine American Beauty. Hope this year brings all your wishes! Love you,” another commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner dropped jaws in another NSFW but little less revealing outfit. The model showed off plenty of skin while clad in a red animal-print bodysuit that fit her like a glove, exposing one of her toned and tanned legs. That post also amassed thousands of likes and comments.