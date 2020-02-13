Adele Shows Off Reported 100-Pound Weight Loss While Leaving The Gym In L.A.

Adele has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles showing off her dramatic weight loss, but the most recent images nabbed by the Daily Mail are some of the clearest full-length body shots of the reclusive singer, yet.

The “Someone Like You” singer has reportedly lost 100 pounds since splitting with husband Simon Konecki in April of last year, and the new images really highlight how much the singer has changed. In the pictures, she is wearing black leggings, a long-sleeved shirt, also black, and a black hat. As a foundation to the outfit, she is wearing a pair of black sneakers. She finished the workout look outside the Los Angeles gym with red lipstick and gold and silver bracelets – and, of course, her signature slick manicure.

The singer looks fit and slim, with a flat stomach, trim legs, and toned arms.

While people have been scrambling for clear images of Adele’s weight loss, so far fans have only been treated to small glimpses of the dramatic transformation. Most recently, the singer was snapped at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party, where she wore a sparkly dress that highlighted her tiny waist. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Adele’s face looked incredibly slimmed down to the point where many people at the party didn’t recognize her.

“When she introduced herself and began asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her right away and she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve lost around 100 pounds.’ We told her how great she looks. She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation! We didn’t talk about how she lost it,” said one party attendee.

Adele’s former trainer shared some details about her new fitness regime, and though hitting the gym is an important part of her health journey, the singer’s weight loss is largely due to changes in the way she eats.

Camila Goodis said that Adele has added healthy juice drinks to her diet and has started eating only 1,000 calories a day, at least initially.

“It’s a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories,” she said.

“[Adele’s] working out but I think 90 percent of it is diet,” she added.

While some people have said that Adele has gone too far with her weight loss, Goodis said that she likes the way the mega-star is looking.

“She doesn’t look too thin – she looks amazing,” she said.