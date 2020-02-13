WWE Rumors: Major Changes To Be Made To ‘Elimination Chamber’ Main Event

It seems as if some serious changes are already being made for 'Elimination Chamber.'

One of the most demonic structures in all of WWE is the huge cage that superstars battle in at Elimination Chamber. In less than a month, the 2020 event will take place, but there has not been much information revealed for it as yet. Rumors are starting to swirl, though, and a proposed main event already seems as if it is going to undergo major changes with superstars being switched in and out.

The main event title match from Monday Night Raw has already been decided for WrestleMania 36. Drew McIntyre won the men’s Royal Rumble match last month and chose to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in early April. That leaves Bray Wyatt without an opponent to defend his WWE Universal Championship against.

Wyatt will face Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but the champ (whoever that may be) needs an opponent at WrestleMania. The opponent for the second big title is usually determined during Elimination Chamber, and that is expected again for 2020.

A few days ago, Wrestling Inc. reported that an advertisement for the Elimination Chamber had spoiled the participants for the main event. With WWE having not yet publicly naming any superstars in the match just yet, though, it appears as if that is going to change.

WWE

The spoiler image appearing in the advertisement has the Elimination Chamber match featuring Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Braun Strowman. The winner of the match is said to receive a championship match against Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt at WrestleMania.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, that proposed match is likely going to change. It is being said that this image and superstar listing was said to be sent to the arena in Philadelphia strictly as a way to sell tickets because matches are always “subject to change.”

The six superstar listing was nothing more than a “line-up” to sell tickets for Elimination Chamber. It is rumored that the winner of the match will likely be Roman Reigns, who will go on to face a still-champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.

There is the possibility that these six superstars from Friday Night SmackDown end up being in the match, but right now, nothing is confirmed. WWE probably realized that these six names would catch a lot of attention and sent it to the arena as a promotional attempt to sell seats for the event. Buildup for the pay-per-view will probably begin more in the next week or two on WWE television.