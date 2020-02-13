Serena Williams Says Jennifer Lopez Is Her Style Icon, ‘She’s Just A Little Bit Ridiculous’

Acclaimed tennis star Serena Williams, 38, has just revealed that singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 50, is her style icon, per the Daily Mail.

“I think right now, you can’t think of style and not think of Jennifer Lopez,” the professional athlete said of the Hustlers star.

The “On The Floor” singer recently wowed millions of fans in a number of stunning outfits at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, alongside fellow Latina bombshell, Shakira.

Lopez initially came out in a billowing, pink skirt, which she wore over a studded, black leather bodysuit with cut-outs. The look was finished off with matching thigh-high leather boots. Then as she began to perform her smash-hit “Jenny From The Block,” she ripped off the skirt to reveal the leather bodysuit in its entirety before changing into a silver bodysuit she had on underneath. By the end of the show, she was rocking a feathered Puerto Rican flag to pay homage to her Boriqua roots.

“She’s just a little bit ridiculous and beyond amazing. She’s always been stylish. I mean, I can’t wait to be her age because I want to look like that,” Williams said of the superstar.

Williams, who has her fair share of accolades under her belt, including 23 Grand Slam titles, has also launched a clothing line called S by Serena.

The former world No.1 champion revealed her spring 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week this Tuesday at Spring Studios.

The NYFW event garnered a lot of praise and attention from some of the fashion world’s most prominent figures, including Andre Leon Talley, Karlie Kloss, and even Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Williams also received support from athletes, such as fellow tennis player, Caroline Wozniacki, per Baseline.

Williams spoke with Wintour on Wednesday about her clothing line, her activism, being a mother, and balancing it all.

“Being a mom is super important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say, ‘This is what my mom did’,” Williams said to Wintour.

“I aspire to do that and I want to be better…It’s really important to me to inspire the next generation because that’s what the future is,” she added.

Chance Yeh / Getty Images

When Wintour asked her why she would want to tackle the fashion industry, Williams asserted that it is something she has always really wanted to do, adding that she had gone to fashion and art school in between winning titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Williams is also a staple at the Met Gala, an annual charity event hosted by Wintour in New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and also one of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, per The Inquisitr.

Williams’ show this week was not her first time debuting at Fashion Week. The supermom also hosted a show last season, which was attended by Wintour, model Ashley Graham, and Kim Kardashian West.