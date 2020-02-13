Olivia Culpo Is A Smokeshow In Tight Leather Pants And ‘Pillows’ On Her Feet

Olivia Culpo‘s most recent social media share is one of her best yet. As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Culpo regularly shows off her killer figure in a variety of outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the latest update that was shared on her page, the stunner sizzled in an all-black look for a double-photo update.

In the caption of the image, she told her followers that she was enjoying warmer weather, but she did not specifically tag her location. The beauty struck a pose on the pavement with a gorgeous building and a number of trees just at her back. She was all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks parted in the middle and slicked back in a low ponytail. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and matte lipstick, while showing off her nicely manicured nails as well.

The supermodel left little to the imagination in a tiny black crop top that hit just below her chest and put her taut tummy on display. She paired the look with some high-waisted leather pants that fit her like a glove. Culpo accessorized the ensemble with a black purse and a pair of black flats that she said were like pillows on her feet. The second photo in the series showed the model rocking the same outfit but striking a slightly different pose.

The update has only been live on her feed for less than 24 hours, but it’s already earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some followers took to the photos to rave over her gorgeous figure, while countless others let her know that she looked stunning. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment with emoji rather than words.

“Stunning! This outfit is beautiful,” one follower gushed.

“May I say that in all your stories, posts and Instagram videos, fans just adore the positivity you always have. Nothing but a smile always on your face,” a second fan raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous from head to toe!” added a third, along with a flame and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another hot look, that time in an oversized purple sweater that hit at her thigh, pairing it with some high over-the-knee boots. That image also earned her rave reviews, racking up thousands of likes and comments.