NeNe Leakes Reportedly Tried To End Feud With Kenya Moore Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Season 12 Premiere

NeNe Leakes is reportedly not the one to blame for the ongoing battle between her and Kenya Moore.

According to Hollywood Life, the two Real Housewives of Atlanta stars currently don’t have a friendly relationship with each other. Prior to their most recent blowup in Greece, which appeared on Season 12 of the Bravo show, Leakes herself reportedly wanted to squash the beef between her and Moore. The former Glee actress reportedly even attempted to reach out to Moore ahead of them shooting for Season 12 last year, according to one of the outlet’s sources.

“Before ‘RHOA’ began filming in the spring of 2019, NeNe reached out to Kenya to try to get to a better place before cameras began rolling,” the source shared. “NeNe wanted to do her best to clear the air and be cordial since they were going to be working together.”

The current season of RHOA shows that Moore most likely didn’t accept Leakes’ attempt to mend fences. The source also stated that Moore did see that Leakes was trying to be cordial with her for the sake of the show but felt it wasn’t genuine. Moore was also reportedly confused as to why Leakes would want to build a relationship with her after everything the rivals have gone through. The former pageant queen has also deemed her past friendship with Leakes as “fake” and said she no longer wanted to have a bond for the show anymore.

The women have argued on several occasions, and Moore recently shared that her relationship with Leakes is non-existent at the moment. While the ladies were once cordial with one another, things took a turn in Season 11 of the show. Moore, who is close with Leakes’ former bestie Cynthia Bailey, made a cameo on the show for Bailey’s launch event with Seagrams. Leakes was offended by Moore’s appearance at the event, as she reportedly didn’t have any knowledge that she would be there beforehand.

Things only escalated when Moore made her return to the franchise for Season 12. It was during an argument when Moore brought up Leakes’ prior arrests by telling her to “please go to jail again” that Leakes charged after her. Their fight in Greece reportedly became so explosive that Moore accused Leakes of trying to spit on her. Leakes has since denied these claims and said that she was only mimicking the act during the heated argument.

“Things are so bad between NeNe and Kenya now that they haven’t spoken since their blowout fight in Greece,” the source shared.