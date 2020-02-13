Jessica Simpson Proudly Poses In Faux Fur Coat After Animal Rights Activists Crash Her Book Tour

The 'Open Book' author delivered a perfect retort to protesters who stormed her book signing.

Jessica Simpson fired back at animal rights activists in a surprising way. Following unexpected backlash during her book tour, the 39-year old Open Book author proudly posed in a brown Stella McCartney faux-fur coat.

Jessica posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed her wearing a long, belted brown fur coat while on the road for her book tour. In the photos, she stood with her hands on her hips as she showed off the fuzzy frock. In some photos, the mom of three stood outside in a snowy location as her fur coat kept her warm.

The singer tagged Stella McCartney as the designer of the coat. Fans of the famed designer know that her clothing line is vegetarian and never uses leather, skin, fur, or feathers in her products.

Still, confused fans of Jessica’s weren’t sure what to think when they saw her wearing the fur-covered coat. On Instagram, some commenters blasted the style star after they assumed she was wearing real fur.

“Oh God…is that fur? Those PETA people are gonna lose their minds girl!” one follower wrote.

“Seriously, is that real fur? Because wow, if it is,” another added.

“Damn not cool,” a third wrote. ” Unfollowed. I don’t support fur. I supported your back and everything else but not this. Bye Jess.”

But fans who realized what brand Jessica was wearing were ecstatic that she made the choice to go faux.

“GORGEOUS! ” one fan wrote.”Stella McCartney’s #FurFree coat!!! Dang!”

The new photos come as Jessica recently beefed up her security following reports of angry animal rights groups who showed up at several of her book signings to protest her love of clothing and shoes made of real animal fur and leather.

Earlier on her book tour, the new author made headlines when she was photographed wearing a bright pink coat from Saks Potts that was trimmed with real fox fur. Her choice to wear Stella McCartney now is interesting, considering the debate her previous outfit caused.

The StellaMcCartney website states that all products are made with “Fur-Free-Fur” to promote the company’s cruelty-free and ethical philosophy.

“I think that the fashion industry can get away with a lot and it is getting away with murder,” the designer said in 2016. “Fur is the most unnecessary thing in the world.”

McCartney went on to say that fur industry products are not by-products.

“Those animals are bred to be turned into coats,” she said.