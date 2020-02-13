Jasmine Sanders Strips Down To White Lingerie, Gives Tips On How To Have The ‘Sexiest Valentine’s Day Ever’

Jasmine Sanders is looking ready for Valentine’s Day, and the Instagram model is helping her followers prepare for the romantic holiday as well.

Sanders stripped down to some revealing white lingerie for a story published in Us Weekly and handed out her best tips for people to get the most out of the holiday. The 28-year-old is fresh off her win as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year in 2019 and using that attention to expand her modeling career, while also doling out some advice on looking and feeling her best.

The advice started with the latest product she’s pitching, the new Victoria’s Secret fragrance LOVE. Sanders shared that she doesn’t leave the house without at least a bit of perfume, and happens to prefer the one she’s promoting.

“Scent gives me that final boost of confidence when I walk out of the door,” she shared. “It makes me feel more open to connect when I’m wearing my favorite fragrance.”

Sanders added that she never leaves her home without a few other essentials, including brow gel, lip color, and mascara. And while she may have rocked some white lingerie for the photo spread, she makes sure to change it up and go casual sometimes as well.

“I steal from my guy friends’ closest all the time because they usually have some of the best clothes that can go with a little leather skirt or tight jeans,” Sanders said. “I also love wearing a boyfriend tee, some ripped denim shorts and a cute boot, whether it’s a thigh-high or a low patterned ankle boot.”

Those who know Sanders from her popular Instagram presence are used to seeing her racier side. She frequently posts revealing shots, wearing lingerie and bikinis and form-fitting dresses. Jasmine also gets to travel plenty for her work, posing beachside in tropical locales including a recent visit to Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

Her latest racy shots come from the comfort of the photography studio. At the same time the Us Weekly story was published, Jasmine took to Instagram to share the full series of racy shots in herself posing in white Victoria’s Secret lingerie. The snaps were shared over the course of a few days and drew a big reaction from her 3.8 million followers, garnering tens of thousands of likes and plenty of complimentary comments. Many praised her “Barbie doll” looks — Jasmine goes by “Golden Barbie” on the picture-sharing site — and her naturally curly hair.