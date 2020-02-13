Bernie Sanders Calls James Carville A ‘Political Hack’ After Attacks On His Campaign

Former Bill Clinton adviser James Carville recently compared Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who lost the last U.K. general election by a significant margin. During a Wednesday night appearance on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Sanders responded to the attack and called Carville a “political hack,” Newsweek reports.

“James, in all due respect, is a political hack, who said very terrible things when he was working for Clinton against Barack Obama,” he said. “I think he said some of the same things.”

Sanders continued to promote his campaign and its battle against the “establishment,” touting the recent attack from a former Goldman Sachs CEO. He also noted the dislike he receives from the insurance, pharmaceutical, and fossil fuel industries.

“We are taking on Trump, the Republican establishment, Carville, and the Democratic establishment,” Sanders added.

“But at the end of the day, the grassroots movement that we are putting together of young people, of working people, of people of color want real change.”

Carville supported former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennett, who dropped out of the race following the results of the New Hampshire primary.

Sanders’ rise has caused opposition from the establishment wing of the Democratic Party. Despite this pushback, Kaylee McGhee suggested that the 78-year-old politician owes his success to this portion of the party, as she wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Examiner.

“In the Trump era, establishment politicos pulling the Democratic Party’s strings have failed to pick presidential candidates who can win,” she wrote, pointing to Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election and the recent collapse of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hits back at Democratic strategist James Carville, calling him “a political hack.” “We are taking on Trump, the Republican establishment, Carville and the Democratic establishment.”https://t.co/Bz45wLAGg0 pic.twitter.com/fdRmLmaUjh — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 13, 2020

Speaking of Biden, McGhee noted that Biden continues to be shown beating Trump in recent polls. Regardless, she claims that Biden’s lack of charisma led to a conventional and restrictive campaign that was no match for Sanders’ grassroots movement.

McGhee concluded the article by claiming that the Democratic establishment did not see 2016 for the “opportunity to change” that it was.

“Now, Sanders is going to force that change,” she continued.

Regardless of the pushback against Sanders, many are predicting he will win the nomination. As The Inquisitr reported, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro suggested that the only way moderate Democrats can challenge Sanders is if Biden and Elizabeth Warren exit the race in order to let Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar fight for the chance to contest the Vermont senator.

According to Shapiro, this scenario is unlikely, which is why he believes Sanders will secure the nomination.