Donald Trump And Mike Bloomberg Get In Nasty Twitter Fight: New Yorkers ‘Call You A Carnival Barking Clown’

Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump got into a knock-down, drag-out fight on social media on Thursday, with the two hurling brutal insults at one another. While some of Trump’s targets ignore the president’s insults, Bloomberg wasn’t about to let the insults go by without an answer, as Fox News reports.

Trump purportedly started Thursday’s battle when he re-tweeted an image that was altered to make the 2020 presidential candidate look short while Trump towered above him cutting red tape. In the tweet, Trump compared Bloomberg to Jeb Bush, but with less political skill and support from the black community.

He followed that up with a second message continuing the attack.

“Mini Mike is a 5’4″ mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please,” he wrote. “He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts!”

Bloomberg is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, compared to Trump’s 6 feet, 3 inches, according to the Fox News report, so the comment is seemingly inaccurate.

Bloomberg took up the gauntlet, taunting Trump by attacking his business reputation in New York. The former New York City mayor was speaking at a political event in North Carolina just prior to his tweet and assured the audience that he could stand up to any attacks from “New York bullies.”

He told the audience that he wasn’t afraid of Trump and claimed that the president’s repeated attacks were evidence that Trump is concerned about the threat that Bloomberg represents. He added that the best way to get to Trump is to not use his name because Trump is a narcissist and is focused on his name, according to the Democratic presidential hopeful.

Shortly after, he replied to the president via Twitter.

“We know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown,” Bloomberg tweeted. “They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.”

Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini! https://t.co/qIef5VhjDr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Trump has used the “Mini Mike” moniker several times in recent days, and the president is known for assigning his opponents with insulting nicknames. For instance, during his pre-Super Bowl interview, Trump said that there was nothing wrong with being short and that Bloomberg has requested and should be entitled to have a box to stand on during the debates so that he can appear taller.

Bloomberg reportedly denied the claim, calling the president a liar about everything from his hair, skin tone, and weight.

As reported previously by The Inquisitr, Trump also slammed Bloomberg for a poor showing in the New Hampshire primary, though the former New York City mayor wasn’t on the ballot in the state.