‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Billy Crashes And Burns

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, February 13 shows Billy getting a new sports car and promptly crashing it into a tree, leaving Amanda unimpressed. Plus, Ashley surprises Victor, Jack checks in on Victoria, and Kevin and Chloe find out if they’re having a boy or a girl.

Jack (Peter Bergman) visited Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises. They talked about Billy (Jason Thompson) and him leaving Victoria and the kids. Jack said that Billy regret leaving, but Victoria let Jack know that it doesn’t matter how Billy feels later because she’s through with him and his restlessness. They hugged, and then Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up, and Victoria asked about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and they admired Nick’s gift for Victor — a statue of a car that is the same model as the one Victor drove when he sold things out of his trunk.

Meanwhile, Billy told Amanda (Mishael Morgan) that he bought a new Italian sports car, but she told Billy that she had plans. Amanda met Nate (Sean Dominic) at Crimson Lights, and she told him about her stalker story. Nate admitted that he felt closer to Amanda after she opened up to him. Plus, Nate also said that he was happy that Billy helped her get Ripley (Christian Keyes) out of her suite. Then Billy showed up, and let Amanda know that he’d wrapped his new car around a tree. Nate insisted on checking out Billy for a concussion.

Also, at the coffee shop, Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Esther (Kate Linder) waited for Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). They arrived soon with pictures of Chloe’s ultrasound. Everybody wanted to know if Chloe and Kevin were having a boy or a girl, but Chloe admitted she wanted to keep it a secret. However, Kevin sheepishly admitted that he knew, and Chloe made Kevin spill the beans. They’re having a baby boy, and everybody was thrilled, although later Kevin expressed concern about fathering a boy after being raised by Terrible Tom. Chloe reassured her husband.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) surprised Victor (Eric Braeden) at the Ranch. She wanted to visit her ex-husband before the hustle and bustle of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) gala. They discussed Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victor’s successes. Then, Ashley went to The Grand Phoenix, and she talked to Billy. Ashley didn’t lecture her brother, but she did tell him that she felt bad for Victoria and their children. Billy admitted that he no longer wanted to follow in John Abbott’s footsteps.

Jack stopped by the Ranch to visit Victor. He relayed that he’d checked on Victoria. Victor advised Jack to get Billy straightened out, and Jack asked Victor not to trash Billy in front of the kids. Then, Victor dropped the bombshell that Billy had tried to run down Adam (Mark Grossman) on Jack, and he advised Jack to let Billy fail. Jack felt that Billy needs mental help, but Victor claimed that Billy is spoiled and isn’t a man yet. Victor hoped that Billy would hit rock bottom and learn something.