Christina Milian Shows Off Post-Baby Body In A Crop Top 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Christina's proudly revealing her post-baby body after admitting she thought she looked like Spongebob Squarepants.

Christina Milian proudly showed off her post-baby body, three weeks after welcoming her second child into the world, in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram. The gorgeous singer and actress slipped into her workout gear for the snap as she gave her fans a look at her post-birth curves and shared an inspiring message about body confidence.

The photo, which the “Dip it Low” singer posted on February 10, showed her looking as stunning as ever in a purple snakeskin-print crop top and leggings co-ord from the online brand Fashion Nova.

The beauty proudly flashed her middle in her stylish skintight workout look as she let her sporty jacket fall off her shoulders and drape around her lower arms. Christina paired the look with fresh, white sneakers on her feet.

On her head, the John Tucker Must Die actress rocked a navy baseball cap while she had her long, dark hair tied back in a ponytail. She shot the camera a very sultry look and showed off her undeniable natural beauty with only a minimal makeup application. The star wore glamorous hoop earrings as well.

In the caption of the photo, the beauty — who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora and is also mom to 9-year-old daughter Violet with music producer The-Dream — had an important message. She admitted that she struggled with her confidence after giving birth to her son last month.

She candidly told her 6 million followers that she retained a lot of water after welcoming her second child, and used to look in the mirror and think she looked like the cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants.

Christina — who also proudly rocked a crop top while heavily pregnant — then shared her secrets to regaining her confidence. She told fans that she learned not to be so focused on her looks and also relied on faith, hydration, and breastfeeding to help her bounce back.

The stunning beauty then gave a shout-out to her boyfriend, Matt, for helping her to feel confident again. She also shared a supportive message for other women who may be experiencing the same things she felt after becoming a mom for the second time.

“You’re all incredible beings that are capable of anything!” she wrote.

The post caught the attention of more than 162,000 fans who liked the photo, while several left loving and supportive messages for her in the comments section.

Comments also came in from a few famous faces who heaped praise on Christina for proudly flaunting her post-baby body and for being so candid about her journey.

Singer and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon said, “You look incredible.”

Influencer and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Malika Haqq, who’s currently pregnant with her first child with O.T Genesis, wrote, “You go girl! Goals.”

Tiny Harris also commented on the post.

“U look good lady..back fine already,” she commented, along with a red heart emoji.