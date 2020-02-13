Emily Ratajkowski Poses For A Close-Up On The Beach In Skimpy, Colorful Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski debuted another bikini from her swimwear and lingerie line, Inamorata Woman, on her personal Instagram account on Thursday. In a new photo on her feed, the model rocked a colorful wrap bikini that left little to the imagination as she posed on the beach.

The photo showed Emily sitting close to the camera in wet sand. Behind her, the stunning blue ocean water could be seen rolling onto the shore, as well as what looked to be some sort of dock. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays shined down on Emily and bounced off her glowing skin. While the scenery was certainly breathtaking, fans were likely focused on Emily’s skimpy bikini look.

Emily rocked a bright blue, purple, and yellow triangle bikini top that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides. In addition to the strings around her neck, the top also featured long strings that wrapped and crisscrossed around her waist, which drew attention to the entrepreneur’s hourglass figure.

Emily’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, even tinier thong. The front of the bikini sat low on the babe’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. In addition, Emily’s long, lean legs were on full display.

Emily accessorized the look with a dainty, gold necklace. She appeared to be rocking a mostly natural face, though she hardly needed any makeup with her beauty. Emily’s long, brown hair fell over her shoulders in messy waves.

Emily sat with her legs in front of her as she leaned to one side in a way that further accentuated her figure. She turned her head slightly and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 322,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Emily’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Gorgeous everything babe,” one fan said.

“Thank you for blessing my timeline,” another user added with a green heart.

“This is just stunning,” said a third fan.

“That’s really lovely,” a fourth follower wrote.

Emily’s dedicated fans know that she’s rocked a similar bikini before on her Instagram. On Wednesday, she wore the same pattern in a different style in a sizzling video.