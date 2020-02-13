Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Knocks Out ‘Anywhere, Anytime’ Workout In Orange Sports Bra And Black Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines showed her fans a workout on Thursday which she claimed they could do “anywhere, anytime.” Dressed in an orange sports bra and loose-fitting black shorts, the brunette powerhouse started the circuit with a series of alternating squats and reverse lunges. In the caption, she recommended doing 15 reps of this combination.

The next clip saw her knock out a set of modified burpees. In her version of this well-known exercise, Kayla kicked her legs out one after the other after she got into a crouching position on the floor. A regular burpee typically requires you to kick both legs out simultaneously. Her caption suggested doing 10 reps of this exercise.

High plank rotations came next, which required her to twist her torso after she held a plank position suspended on her arms and toes. Laydowns into pushups followed, a combination that involved her lying chest-down on the floor before pushing her torso up with her arms.

Finally, she ended the circuit with X crunches, which were similar to the regular version of the exercise, except that she leaned her torso forward and lifted the opposite knee simultaneously. In her caption, she recommended doing five reps on each side.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed close to 20,000 times and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for her exercise demonstration.

“This is perfect for times where I’m traveling!” one person wrote. “Thank you!”

“I love that you put these amazing workouts out for free for those who may not be able to afford the program,” another added. “You’re so generous with your knowledge and it just shows you do things for the right reason and not just for the $$$.”

“Who needs a gym when you can do this amazing workout at home,” a third commenter remarked.

Among all the compliments, some commenters had questions.

“Hi Kayla, is this ok for someone who hasn’t exercised ever and really inflexible?” a fourth Instagram user asked. “Does one need to stretch beforehand?”

Kayla hasn’t responded to their query, as of this writing.

While her most recent video showcased a full-body workout, Kayla’s previous demonstration focused on the abs. Wearing a neon-green sports bra and shorts, she powered through a circuit that included ab bikes, alternating crunches, mountain climbers, snap jumps, alternating sit-ups, side crunches, and more. The clip has been viewed over 500,000 times thus far.