‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Valentine’s Day Shoot

Thylane Blondeau’s latest Instagram share has her legion of fans seeing red. As those who follow the model on social media know, she’s been named “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” and time and time again, she lives up to that title in her gorgeous photos. In the most recent post that was added to her feed, the bombshell sizzled in another smoking hot shot.

In the caption of the photo, she told her fans that for Valentine’s Day she wants to thank all the men and women in her life with an Amor Amor gift set. In the image itself, she struck a pose against a red wall with two retro TV sets on her sides. One of the TVs had a heart with an arrow through it while the other had a rose. Blondeau looked absolutely stunning, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model looked dressed to impress in a matching two-piece set that included a shimmery black top with a low-cut neckline that draped perfectly off her figure. The bottoms were loose fitting as well and Blondeau looked like a fashionista. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 3.4 million-plus fans already.

In addition to 73,000 likes, the post has also racked up an impressive 180 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some social media users took to the photo to let the model know how amazing she looks while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they would be purchasing the gift set while a handful of others commented with emoji.

“Beautiful as heaven Thylane,” one fan gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Still the most beautiful woman in the world!” a second social media user raved.

“You should really make a YouTube channel I think your awesome just saying,” another Instagrammer added in addition to a few red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette bombshell stunned in a more dressed-up look for another sexy social media share. The social media star was only photographed from the chest up and rocked a low-cut glittery dress that showed ample amounts of cleavage. Like her most recent post, that one earned Blondeau plenty of attention from fans.