Jennifer Lopez, 50, Sizzles In Zip-Up Leopard-Print Hotpants

JLo flaunted her toned legs in a hot new photo.

Once again, Jennifer Lopez proved that age is most definitely just a number as she sizzled in an all-leopard-print ensemble in a hot new shot shared to her Instagram account this week. The beauty, who celebrated her 50th birthday last July, wowed in the gorgeous photo as she gave her followers an early Valentine’s Day treat by announcing her brand new footwear collaboration with Designer Shoe Warehouse.

The seriously gorgeous upload, which the beauty posted to her page on February 13, featured her flashing some skin in a pair of leopard-print hotpants that perfectly showed off her incredibly long and toned legs.

The revealing bottoms had a long silver zipper that stretched vertically across the front, as well as a thick black band that appeared to be made of leather wrapped around her waist to highlight her very slim middle.

Defying her age, she paired that with a structured leopard-print biker jacket with the dramatic oversized collar turned up behind her head. The belted jacket also featured a zip design that was slightly undone at the top to give just a glimpse of her décolletage.

JLo sat on the floor in her glamorous ensemble and struck a very fierce pose with her stems on full show.

She stretched out her left leg and bent her right leg over it while wearing a pair of chic and strappy leopard-print high heels. The glam shoes had the animal print on the heel and along the sole as well as on the ankle strap, and appeared to feature clear plastic along the pointed toe.

The mom to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme leaned on her left hand and had her right arm stretched out to the side as she rested it on her right knee.

Jennifer let her undeniable beauty do all the talking as she had her long hair scraped all the way back from her face in what appeared to be a tight bun.

She gave the camera a very sultry look as she gazed directly into the lens with a fierce stare.

In the caption, JLo officially confirmed her latest collaboration, which comes hot on the heels of her stellar Super Bowl halftime show performance alongside fellow pop superstar Shakira.

The multi-hyphenate star confirmed that her line, the JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ collection, will soon be available via DSW, and she shared a link for her 113 million followers to shop early.

The comments section was overrun with excited messages from fans who had nothing but love for the talented “Get Right” singer.

“Queen,” one person commented with an eye-heart emoji.

Another commenter wrote, “YESSSSSSS,” with two fire emoji.

“Love this woman,” a third admirer commented alongside a red fire emoji.