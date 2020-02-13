Doutzen Kroes Wows In A White Bikini While Holding A Knife

The former Victoria's Secret Angel stripped down to a tiny white bikini for a hot new photo.

Doutzen Kroes wowed in a white bikini in a sizzling new photo as she showed off her skills with a knife. The supermodel, who served as a Victoria’s Secret Angel for seven years between 2008 and 2014, showed off plenty of skin in her two-piece as she sliced into what appeared to be some kind of fruit on Instagram.

The black-and-white snap, which the beauty shared to her account on February 12, showed Doutzen as she stripped down to her swimwear to promote her new YouTube video, which shows what happened when she took on a tough liver cleanse.

The longtime L’Oréal Paris ambassador held on to her food in her left hand while she sliced it with a small knife her right hand.

The model looked stunning as she flashed her pearly whites and her big smile after seemingly taking a dip in the water in her swimwear. The Dutch model’s locks appeared to be wet and slicked back away from her face while her fit and toned model body was on full show.

The white bikini didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination. She rocked a chic cleavage-baring top with a ring in the center of her chest and two smaller rings that connected the straps to the material that covered her chest, while her toned middle was on full show.

As for the bottoms, Doutzen perfectly matched her top with a pair of skimpy bottoms with string ties she tied into bows across her hips.

The supermodel rested her right elbow on her right bare leg as she prepared the food.

In the caption of the bikini snap, the beauty opened up about her difficult cleanse experience — which saw her adopt a vegan diet and fast — as she encouraged fans to watch her journey but not to take part. She told her 6.3 million followers that she actually had “stones coming out of” her by the end of the process.

The comments section of the bikini photo was flooded with messages from Doutzen’s millions of fans and were written in both English and her native language, Dutch.

“Absolutely stunning, really beautiful and gorgeous,” one person said.

A second person wrote, “too beautiful Doutzen.”

A third Instagram user even called the lingerie and swimwear model their “muse” in the comments.

The beauty has proved on multiple occasions that she’s most definitely not afraid to strip down to her bikini. She regularly shows off all her hard work staying in shape on her Instagram account.

One recent snap posted to social media showed the gorgeous mom of two rocking a bikini alongside her close friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel as they vacationed together in Jamaica.