‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, February 12: Wyatt Stricken By Sally’s Terminal Diagnosis

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, February 12 features Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), who was back at work. The designer became frustrated when her hand refused to move the way she wanted it to. She then became anxious when her pencil broke and fell on the floor. When she tried to pick it up, she also lost her balance and nearly landed beside the writing instrument. Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) entered the room and told her that they were on their way to Zoe Buckingham's (Kiara Barnes) party. She told them that she wouldn't be attending. After they left, the redhead looked at a photo of her and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

After choosing shirts to wear, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) worried about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). He wanted Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to realize that it was wrong to use Zoe to get a reaction out of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Douglas. But Thomas would not be moved.

Zoe walked into a room with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). Everyone yelled “Surprise!” and Zoe realized that her colleagues had put together a surprise birthday party for her. Hope and Douglas arrived after Thomas called them to come down. They didn’t know that there would be a celebration for Zoe, and they surveyed the room.

The soap opera also featured Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) who approached the model and told her that he doesn’t have a gift for her. However, he offered her free legal advice whenever she needed it. He also took the opportunity to make sure that Zoe had his number.

Thomas then took his son to say happy birthday to Zoe. The model asked Douglas if he was enjoying the party. Douglas said, “I guess so,” shrugged, and wanted to go back to Hope.

Thomas also made a speech and told Zoe how much she meant to all of them. He mentioned that Zoe had arrived at a dark time in his life and that he was grateful to have her. The designer then presented her with some earrings designed by Quinn. After Thomas kissed Zoe deeply, a worried Douglas asked Hope if Zoe was going to be his new mother. Hope assured the boy that she would always be his mom.

At Spencer Publications, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was still reeling at the news that Sally was going to die. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) didn’t want to see Sally die alone, and they debated whether she should tell Wyatt.

Just then, Wyatt entered. Katie relayed the news that Sally was dying. Wyatt immediately sat down and felt guilty that he had not noted the symptoms earlier. While he was dejected by the news, he hadn’t heard Katie’s whole story.

Katie then told Wyatt that Sally had only one month left to live. Hearing this, Wyatt became emotional and cried out that it was so unfair that Sally had to go through this alone.