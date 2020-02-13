Miami Hottie Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Tan Bikini

American model Jilissa Zoltko delighted her fans Wednesday, February 12, when she took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her rocking a skimpy string bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the bombshell wore a sexy, tan-colored two-piece that complemented her flawlessly bronzed skin. The bikini featured classic triangle-style cups and a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. The itty-bitty triangles of fabric held the model’s perky breasts in place, but the tiny top did little to hide her feminine curves. She wore a matching pair of bottoms that perfectly highlighted her slim waist and flat abs. The bottoms featured a high cut that flaunted her toned torso. The bathing suit was made of lurex, a type of fabric that has a glittering metallic thread.

In the first snap, the 22-year-old stunner struck a casual pose that put her lean thighs on display. She perched atop a white wicker chair near a balcony in what appeared to be a resort. Her toned arms and hourglass physique were also exposed. The bright blue sky — and several palm trees — stretched off into the distance behind Jilissa as she flashed her pearly whites. In the next photo, she looked straight into the camera and tugged on her bikini top, as if to tease her fans.

The blond hottie wore her long hair down, and it was seemingly blown by a strong gust of wind onto her shoulder. Jilissa enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a fresh makeup application that included sculpted brows, thick mascara, contour, a hint of blush, and pink color on her lips. Her freshly manicured nails were painted white.

Jilissa mentioned and tagged the online retail store Nookie as her outfit sponsor.

The Miami-based model’s 668,000 followers could not get enough of the new jaw-dropping display. The two-photo update received more than 26,000 likes and 300-plus comments within the first 11 hours of being posted on the social media platform. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Jilissa with compliments on her beauty and stunning figure, while others were left speechless and chimed in using a combination of emoji.

“Beautiful babe inside and out,” one follower commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“I appreciate whenever you do post smiling pics,” another admirer added.

“Beautiful. Be careful pulling that top down. Sexy as always,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Wow, Jilissa, you are truly stunningly beautiful!” a fourth fan added.