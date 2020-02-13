Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Flaunts Bare Booty In White Thong Lingerie On Instagram

On Wednesday, Australian model Madi Edwards took to her Instagram page to post a sizzling selfie that left much of her skin on full display.

In the photo, the blond bombshell poses in a bedroom in front of a full length mirror. Blocking her face with her phone as she snaps the photo, Madi turns her body to the side, extending one leg behind her. She wears a white lingerie set that includes a lacy bra, teasing a glimpse of cleavage, and a matching thong that leaves her bare booty on full display. Showing off her tanned skin and toned figure, the model wears her straight, blond-brown locks loose down her back.

Madi holds a can of tanning spray in her hand, making sure to catch the name of the brand in the snap. She also tags the brand, Bali Body, in the caption of the photo. Bali Body is an Australian company that specializes in self-tan, suncare, and skincare products. The brand’s Instagram page claims flawless and glowing tans from products delivered worldwide.

In addition to tagging the brand behind her beautifully bronzed skin, Madi writes that she’s ready for winter in the caption. She adds a peach and snowflake emoji.

The photo earned over 15,000 likes and dozens of comments in the first 10 hours of being posted. The model’s fans loved the latest snap and left her plenty of compliments gushing over her enviable figure and referring to her as “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “stunning.”

“Ohhh my so firee!!” one Instagram user commented, following up with a fire and red heart emoji.

“Love your tan!” another follower wrote.

“Every day you get more beautiful,” one other fan chimed in.

Many other followers simply left comments consisting of emoji, ranging from hearts to peaches, drooling faces, and fire.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Aussie model frequently makes trips to the United States. In the past several days, she has posted a number of sexy snaps with the geolocation tagged as Las Vegas Strip. Although she didn’t use the social media app’s location feature in her most recent post, an update from a few days ago showed the model in the same lingerie set, leading her followers to believe that she is still living it up in Las Vegas. In the racy video, Madi uses the Bali Body spray tanner on her legs while shooting plenty of sultry looks toward the camera.