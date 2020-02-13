Carrie Underwood Stuns In Skintight Blue Leggings During A Workout

Carrie wowed as she got a workout in.

Carrie Underwood stunned in a new photo she shared to Instagram this week as she got a workout in while wearing a pair of skintight blue leggings from her own athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood. In the snap posted on February 12, the country superstar gave fans a peek behind the scenes at a recent video shoot for the brand.

The photo showed the mom of two as she worked to keep her already fit and toned body in shape. The 36-year-old beauty was clearly working hard as she bent over with her hands on a wooden box and appeared to kick her knees forward.

In addition to her colorful leggings choice, Carrie — who recently shared an adorable photo of her 4-year-old son and husband Mike Fisher skiing together — had fingerless black gloves on both hands and had her super-toned and tanned arms on full display in a sleeveless black top. She paired her ensemble with black sneakers with white soles.

The stunning “Southbound” singer had her long blond hair tied up away from her face in a ponytail. She also kept her accessories to a minimum for the athletic shoot, which appeared to be a promotion for a new line from her brand, which is available at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the U.S.

In the caption, she encouraged her 9.4 million followers to join in on the “action” and also hashtagged the post with Calia by Carrie Underwood’s regular tag, #StayThePath.

Carrie’s motivating post certainly worked on her fans. The comments section was flooded with messages for the star that let her know that seeing her fit a workout in had inspired them to get active.

“Just finished a 5mile run & this is the motivation I need to keep going everyday! Get it girl!” one fan commented.

“Working out isn’t easy – seeing other women/moms showing up (which is the hardest actually) is so inspiring,” another person said after seeing Carrie’s post, adding, “Love this brand. Super comfortable.”

“You look amazing girl,” a third supporter said.

The stunning new photo has received more than 46,700 likes in the first 19 hours since she uploaded it to her account.

Carrie has been very vocal about her passion for health and exercise in the past and will soon share all of her very best tips and tricks with fans in her own book.

The star will release her first health and fitness book, titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, in March. She recently gave fans their first sneak peek inside the pages on Instagram.